First Alert Forecast: storms at times Monday; mainly quiet week ahead

MONDAY: A cold front will sweep through the region to start off the new work and school week. Expect a scattering of showers and storms; a few could be feisty with gusty winds and hail amid heavy rain and lightning. Highs will still manage the middle to upper 70s. Skies will begin to clear through the late afternoon; as we drop back into the middle to upper 40s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns in full for Tuesday. After a cool start in the 40s, we’ll manage the middle to upper 60s by the afternoon hours amid cool northerly breeze. We’ll remain quiet and clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold firm throughout the majority of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the 70s amid mostly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken with a chance for an afternoon shower or two by Friday. Showers and storm chances increase by Saturday afternoon as another cold front pushes into the region. Highs will drop from the 70s to the 60s by Sunday as the storms exit.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
