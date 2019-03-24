Warm Sunday

Our pleasant weekend continues. Temperatures warmed well into the 70s this afternoon, and combined with a comfortable southerly breeze, it sure felt nice. A brief passing shower isn’t out of the question late tonight north of I-20, but nothing significant. Another pleasant day Sunday, featuring periods of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Rain chances increase late Sunday into Monday. Scattered storms arrive Monday morning, leading to hit and miss showers/storms into the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible in South Mississippi, but the overall severe threat is low.