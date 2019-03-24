Man shot after fight over dog in south Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - JPD is investigating after a man was shot in south Jackson. It happened in the 1400 block of Bass Ave just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.
A 38-year-old man was shot after a fight involving his dog. Officers learned that the dog was also injured after it had attacked a neighbor.
The man was taken to the hospital, his condition is not known.
A second man was detained for questioning. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing. We will update when more information is available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.