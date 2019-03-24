Jackson firefighters extinguish fully involved house fire that spread to neighboring home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters worked to extinguish a fully involved house fire on Sunday afternoon. The fire spread to a neighboring house causing damage there too.
It happened in the Mill Street area near Noel Street.
Division Chief Cleotha Sanders says that the fires are now under control and firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots.
It does not appear that anyone was in either home, although fire crews are still conducting a search.
A fire investigator is on scene working to determine a cause of the fire.
