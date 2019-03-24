Cloudy Periods; Warm

Starting out in the upper 40s a low 50s this morning along with areas of clouds. A few showers are possible in the Delta, but rain chances remain low throughout the day. Otherwise, periods of clouds and warm with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms arrive Monday; given the hit and miss nature of the storms, it will not rain constantly or everywhere, but any storm that does develop will have the potential to produce brief downpours, gusty wind, and hail especially in South Mississippi. Overall, temperatures remain above average this week.