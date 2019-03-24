Arrest made in gas station armed robbery

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest after a gas station was robbed Friday night.
Just before midnight the Marathon station on Hanging Moss Road was held up by a masked man armed with a gun.
The suspect took cash and some items from a customer before running away from the scene. He also fired a shot during the incident.
The man was later located by officers and has been identified as 27-year-old Deonte Cheeks.
He has been charged with armed robbery of a business, armed robbery of an individual and attempted aggravated assault.
Cheeks remains in custody as he awaits an initial court appearance.
This investigation is ongoing.
