Small fire extinguished at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Several firefighters responded to a small fire at a West Jackson apartment complex on 550 Houston Avenue at the Madonna Manor Apartments.
Officials say that a fire broke out on the 13th floor of the complex. People inside the unit were quickly retrieved from the apartment and they are now safe.
Division Chief Cleotha Sanders says that a fire investigator is enroute to the location.
A small fire in a garbage can was extinguished by the sprinkler system prior to arrival of firefighters. A few residents were assessed by AMR personnel for minor smoke inhalation, with no serious injuries to report.
Firefighters still on scene ensuring all smoke is ejected from the apartment.
