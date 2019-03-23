Second Silver Alert issued for missing Amite County woman

Ms. Washington was last seen Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hwy 61, 2 miles north of Woodville. She was believed to be headed to 5386 Weathersby Lane in Liberty in the direction of Highway 24. She was driving a silver Nissan Rogue from Enterprise Rent-a-Car with tag number JK2NO1F1.