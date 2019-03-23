One killed, another injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a crash after a crash in Madison County.
Just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, MHP responded to the crash on Highway 16 east of Canton.
Officials say that a 2003 Dodge Dakota crashed into the back of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner. The collision caused the driver of the Toyota to lose control of the car and crash into a tree.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 52-year-old Pamela B. White of Canton. She died as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital. A warrant was requested for 23-year-old Debrico Griffen to determine if he was driving the car under the influence.
More information will be released pending the results of a blood test.
The investigation is ongoing.
