Police identify man shot to death in west Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One man is in critical condition, one has died after a shooting in west Jackson.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Kameron Pierson.
The shooting happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to Jackson police, some kind of fight happened after two men met on Van Winkle Park Drive.
Police said when they arrived on scene, they found Pierson who had died from a gunshot wound inside a car.
A few moments later, officers were told that another man, also suffering from a gunshot wound, had arrived at a nearby hospital.
He is still listed in stable but critical condition.
Police say they got into a fight before the shooting happened.
This investigation is ongoing.
