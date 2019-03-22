Jackson mayor speaks on crime and infrastructure in exclusive one on one interview

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Thursday afternoon in an exclusive one on one with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, he discussed crime and escalating violence in the Capital city.
The mayor tells us he plans to add more officers to the streets of Jackson and the Police Department will soon have new equipment to fight crime and track down criminals.
Jackson's Mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba has experienced the pain of violence in his own family.
“My brother was shot in the head in Jackson, Mississippi. And so I understand what families, what people are going through,” said Mayor Lumumba.
From providing better educational opportunities, to the community working with police, the mayor says it is important to have regulation in place for who can get their hands on guns.
Mayor Lumumba said, "I'm a proud gun owner, my father was a proud gun owner. And someone called my office and said, listen when somebody gets in a car accident, we don't blame the vehicle for the accident. I said yeah, that may be true but we certainly create more requirements to getting in that vehicle."
The mayor says the city is also giving police officers new equipment that includes body cameras.
“It protects both the community and the officer. We provided a new device that when someone is in a police chase that instead of chasing them we can shoot out a device that attaches to the back of their car and it’s GPS tracking to wherever they go”, Mayor Lumumba said.
The city is also adding a real time camera system.
Lumumba said, “We’re releasing a real time Crime Center that is a camera system all across the city.”
Mayor Lumumba recently talked with officers without management or the top brass. He listened to their concerns.
“This is one of the conversations that we had with the officers and their concerns wanting to know that they are properly supported. And I shared with them, I’m not anti-police. I’m anti-police corruption, I’m anti-police brutality and they should be too. And I believe that most of our officers are,” said the mayor.
Crime is also impacting businesses like a recently boarded up Waffle House on McDowell Road. It was closed after several robberies, and shootings. The mayor is hopeful owners will work with the city.
Lumumba said, "we need security guards on the premises. We need businesses that are not only you know interested in benefiting and acquiring profit, but keeping their patrons safe. Keeping the community safe."
Crime was not the only topic in this exclusive one on one. Mayor Lumumba says while progress has been made on the city's infrastructure and repairing streets, the winter weather and heavy rain have held up some progress and often lead to more problems.
“We see a lot of our damage in the winter months and we have to wait until the spring and the summer in order to go back and repair,” Lumumba said.
Mayor Lumumba also explains there is a process for citizens who want the city to pay for damage.
"It's an unfortunate state of affairs but the truth is the city does not have the resources to pay all these claims. If we had the resources to do it, we would have just fixed the road”, Mayor Lumumba explained.
Mayor Lumumba says progress is being made on repairing potholes and the infrastructure but of course more work needs to be done.
He also says the city is developing a text messaging system for citizens to give tips on crimes anonymously.
