Group says four names were omitted from list of clergy abusers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - On Tuesday March 19th, the Jackson diocese released the names of 37 former priests and church leaders accused of sexually abusing children.
Two days later, local members of the group SNAP, or “Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests,” say that four names were omitted from the list of credibly accused priests.
Mark Belenchia, SNAP Mississippi coordinator, says the four men omitted from that list were publicly accused of abusing children.
“They were in the diocese at some point in some capacity. I’m not sure what those capacities were, some were here longer than others. But they spent time here in Mississippi. Not having a complete list of credibly accused clergy puts children in Mississippi in harms way,” said Belenchia.
Belenchia and a small group of people stood outside the diocese, and the cathedral of St. Peter with a sign with the 4 men’s classification and their last names. When the group looked them up the andersonadvocates.com, the website gives a full brief of the accused priest. They’re read as this:
Father Charles Potocki: Ordained June 13, 1970, Father Charles Potocki was named on a list of those with claims of substantiated sexual abuse of a minor against them by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis on October 23, 2014. He died in 1992.
Brother Robert B. McGovern: In 2005, Br. Robert B. McGovern of the Archdiocese of New York was named in a lawsuit alleging child sexual abuse. He allegedly abused a boy in New Jersey at some point after 1975. Holy Child School, Mississippi. Br. McGovern also worked as Superior at All Hallows and as Director of Pastoral Care at St. Joseph’s Residence in New Rochelle, New York. He died in Chicago on October 12, 2016.
Father Kenneth Brigham: There’s a link to a PDF which breaks down the priest’s life timeline. It begins with a two paragraph statement saying “Less than ten years after his ordination, Kenneth Brigham is a problem. Already given a speedy transfer for reasons unknown in 1966, Archdiocese officials are discussing Brigham’s “condition.” By 1972, Brigham resigns from a second parish due to an undisclosed illness. In 1981, Brigham tries to adopt a child, but is forbidden. In 1994, a survivor comes forward to the Archdiocese, but they deem the report “uncredible.” In 2002, another victim comes forward claiming that Brigham was a part of a sex ring with other priests. All allegations were deemed “not credible” by the Archdiocese. Numerous allegation later are deemed credible. Brigham died in 2006.”
Father Michael Charland: He worked at Our Lady of the Snows Scholasticate, Pass Christian, MS (BLX). Fr. Michael Charland, O.M.I. was a member of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. He worked as assistant principal and counselor at St. Henry’s Preparatory Seminary in Belleville, Illinois. He also led Teens Encounter Christ programs, as the spiritual director in Superior, Wisconsin and International Falls, Minnesota. He also worked in Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Nebraska, and Canada. In 1981, Fr. Charland is alleged to have sexually abused a 17-year-old boy on a retreat at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Fr. Charland worked as the campus ministry director at St. Thomas College when the alleged abuse occurred. In 1984, Fr. Charland left the Order and was later laicized by the Vatican in 1989. Fr. Charland went on to work as a psychologist at Affiliated Counseling Center in Woodbury, Minnesota. In 2017, Fr. Charland surrendered his professional licenses and retired. The Minnesota licensing board determined Charland engaged in sexual and other professional misconduct before becoming licensed. It is believed Fr. Charland currently resides in Woodbury, Minnesota. Whether he has access to children is unknown.
They say it took two people two days to research the names in a garage office to find the accused priests and their alleged crimes. SNAP also says they’ve been waiting “months” for the list of 37 accused priests to be released.
Belenchia says the list wouldn’t have been released at all had it not been for the “scathing” grand jury report in Pennsylvania that was released this passed summer.
You can see the report by clicking here.
“People in Mississippi need to know this they might be retired and vacationing with families here and their grandchildren or whatever could be hurt by this if people don’t know. These guys move around and their tactical about how the way they do that. And they present themselves as priests," said Belenchia.
SNAP in Mississippi say they’ve been contacted by several survivors about some of the reporting dates that were on the list of 37. They say the list is “skewed.”
“The guy that molested me, I reported it in (19)85 formally, to the then vicar general, Frank Crosgrove. When you look at their list, it says that they didn’t know anything and only had their first reports in (19)98. Well he died in (19)96 so that’s real convenient," said Belenchia. “I reported him in (19)85, he still was a practicing pastor here in Mississippi.”
SNAP and Belenchia say they are happy that there will be investigations pursued after this list came out. And that there are on-going criminal investigations currently happening. And that there be arrests in the near future.
The diocese released a statement saying, "As Bishop Kopacz said earlier this week, the Diocese of Jackson wants to hear from people who have been abused by clergy or church personnel. Our research team worked very hard to review the files in our archives. We contacted religious orders to try and track down the names of men who served in the Diocese of Jackson but were accused elsewhere and we included those names in our list, but it is possible some of those cases were not reported to us.
We would like to thank SNAP for bringing forward this information. We will research these names and if needed, add them to the list."
SNAP is the largest self help organization for survivors in the United States. Belenchia has worked as their coordinator in Mississippi for 15 years. He’s urging people to come forward if they know of or have been through abuse.
