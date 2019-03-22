Group says four names were omitted from list of clergy abusers

Father Michael Charland: He worked at Our Lady of the Snows Scholasticate, Pass Christian, MS (BLX). Fr. Michael Charland, O.M.I. was a member of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. He worked as assistant principal and counselor at St. Henry’s Preparatory Seminary in Belleville, Illinois. He also led Teens Encounter Christ programs, as the spiritual director in Superior, Wisconsin and International Falls, Minnesota. He also worked in Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Nebraska, and Canada. In 1981, Fr. Charland is alleged to have sexually abused a 17-year-old boy on a retreat at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Fr. Charland worked as the campus ministry director at St. Thomas College when the alleged abuse occurred. In 1984, Fr. Charland left the Order and was later laicized by the Vatican in 1989. Fr. Charland went on to work as a psychologist at Affiliated Counseling Center in Woodbury, Minnesota. In 2017, Fr. Charland surrendered his professional licenses and retired. The Minnesota licensing board determined Charland engaged in sexual and other professional misconduct before becoming licensed. It is believed Fr. Charland currently resides in Woodbury, Minnesota. Whether he has access to children is unknown.