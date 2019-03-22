Governor Bryant issues State of Emergency in response to flooding

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Massive flooding and other recent weather related events prompt Governor Phil Bryant to declare a State of Emergency. Backwater flooding began in the Mississippi Delta over a month ago, and the water isn’t expected to recede anytime soon. Until it does there is some relief for those impacted.
“500,000 acres of land are currently underwater in the Mississippi Delta,” Governor Bryant stated.
Governor Phil Bryant addressed the media at MEMA headquarters Thursday, announcing a State of Emergency.
“Not only is there destruction of property that is ongoing there because of the flooding but an agricultural disaster,” he said.
The governor said some of the counties most affected by the flooding include Warren, Sharkey, Calhoun and Yazoo.
“If the rains continue and they will at some point snow will begin to melt," he continued referring to severe weather in other parts of the country. “So, we have not yet seen the worst of the flooding and the rising rivers.”
The governor says that right now nothing can be done in terms of infrastructure repairs and clean up until the water goes down, but in other areas there is help.
“Thank you, Governor,” Greg Michel, Director of Emergency Management Operations said as he approached the podium.
“Yesterday we had five centers that were initiated to be opened up to assist people with individual housing,” he said.
The centers are located in Vicksburg, Yazoo City, Grenada, Columbus and Saltillo.
“These areas will be accepting applications for those that will qualify for individual housing assistance,” added Michel.
In terms of financial assistance, Michel said an emergency declaration had already been issued for some counties but because there are so many areas that are still underwater the damage assessment cannot be completed in those areas.
Once the assessments are complete, another declaration will be issued.
