Government agencies brief Vicksburg mayor on flood status and future impact

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Mayors in cities along the Mississippi River are learning from government officials about the impact of the rising river on their homes and businesses.
Vicksburg’s Mayor participated in a conference call with 88 other city leaders, ranging from Missouri to New Orleans.
Fifty to 100 homes are affected by flooding in the City of Vicksburg.
On Ford Road, residents do not have access to their homes, except by boat. Eight streets are under water and closed.
Mayor George Flaggs was among the leaders of Mississippi River cities who were briefed about flooding Friday.
During a conference call with the National Weather Service, the US Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA agencies talked about emergency preparedness and response.
Water in the city is at 50.6 feet.
“The water has receded at least a foot,” said Flaggs. “It’s my understanding by April 6th or something, you may have another three to four feet of the water receding, but the most important thing now is watching the backwater."
Some residents have been displaced for up to three weeks and are being assisted by MEMA.
Backwater flooding at Eagle Lake could impact Vicksburg residents, causing more flooding in the city. Backwater levels are currently at 97 feet.
“In Vicksburg we’re kinda in a holding pattern,” said Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer. “We’re gonna keep the flood walls where they are. We’ll keep the roads closed that are closed, because I don’t anticipate seeing level below 43 feet which is considered flood stage.”
The city has distributed a flood response manual to residents, which addresses all aspects of the flooding with contact numbers for government agencies impact at various stages.
A meeting was held Friday at 6 p.m with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Eagle Lake residents at the District Office on Clay Street.
They discussed the rising backwaters and the continuing impact.
