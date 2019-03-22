Flamethrowers used in giant salvinia fight at Pelahatchie Bay

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -This week wildlife officials are using fire to fight off an invasive weed.
In October, giant salvinia was discovered in Pelahatchie Bay.
The invasive plant grows quickly, and can cover entire lakes if not treated.
This week wildlife officials are using flamethrowers to get to what’s left of the plant.
They're burning off a top layer of brush to get to pockets of the plant which were found on the north shore.
The plant which can double its mass in two days and has learned to mutate to survive.
When they lowered the lake level to kill it off, the normally floating plant set its roots into the mud.
The next step will be to spray the area with herbicides to kill off the pesky water weed.
Pearl River Valley Water Supply District spokesman Bobby Cleveland said, “Our primary goal is total eradication and we have this one opportunity and we’re trying to make the best of it. I feel real encouraged we’ve gotten to the point where we might can see the end of it down the line but we still got a way to go.”
The plant native to South America and other southern states was likely brought to the Ross Barnett reservoir on a boat or trailer.
Reservoir officials are hoping they can kill off the last of the giant salvinia, and re-open the bay, as the summer boating season quickly approaches.
