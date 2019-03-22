First Alert Forecast: all green for St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure continues to push farther east, allowing for moisture to stream back into central Mississippi. Chances for rain begin go upward into the late Sunday; more so for Monday as a storm system drops into the region. We’ll be watching for the possibility for a few strong storms by that point in time. Behind that, expect a drop in temperatures by Tuesday as skies clear – highs will be in the lower to middle 60s; rebounding to the upper 60s by Wednesday. Another round of storms may be in the offing by Thursday.