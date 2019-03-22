First Alert Forecast: all green for St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival

FRIDAY: After a cool start, expect mostly sunny skies to round out the work week. Morning 40s will give way to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours as high pressure holds firm over the region. A few clouds may sneak back overnight – but most of the night will be clear and quiet; lows will drop into the lower 40s.
SATURDAY: The annual St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival looks to have stellar weather – morning 40s will give way to afternoon 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. If you have plans to come downtown early, have a jacket – you’ll shed it through the afternoon. Rain will not be an issue Saturday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure continues to push farther east, allowing for moisture to stream back into central Mississippi. Chances for rain begin go upward into the late Sunday; more so for Monday as a storm system drops into the region. We’ll be watching for the possibility for a few strong storms by that point in time. Behind that, expect a drop in temperatures by Tuesday as skies clear – highs will be in the lower to middle 60s; rebounding to the upper 60s by Wednesday. Another round of storms may be in the offing by Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
