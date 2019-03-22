Court proceeding planned for Monday in Canton voter fraud case

Docket call scheduled for Monday in Madison County Circuit Court

By Maggie Wade | March 21, 2019 at 11:35 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 11:35 PM

CANTON, MS (WLBT) - New information in the ongoing voter fraud case in Canton.

A docket call is set for Monday at Madison County Circuit Court at 9a.m. for those indicted by grand juries in December and February.

A deadline is approaching for any of those charged to decide whether to enter guilty pleas.

Of the nine people indicted, Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs, Courtney Rainey faces multiple charges, including intimidating a witness. She also serves on the Canton School Board and is running for Justice Court judge.

So far two members of the Canton Board of Aldermen, several current and a former city employee have been charged in the voter fraud case.

Trials are set to begin April 22nd.

