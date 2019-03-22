Brandon police searching for suspect after father shot while getting kids out of vehicle

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Chapel Ridge Apartments Thursday night at 6:28 p.m.
Officers found an adult male victim who was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
Early information indicates that the victim was shot with a handgun from behind while he was getting his children out of the car.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
A black man, wearing a face mask and a black jacket, was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.
A concerned citizen, along with responding Brandon officers, rendered medical assistance to the victim, while Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies and K-9 unit assisted officers in searching for a suspect in the area.
Based on descriptions provided by witnesses during a neighborhood canvass, several people matching the physical and clothing descriptions were stopped and identified in the immediate area. Two wanted individuals were taken into custody on unrelated arrest warrants during this search.
Brandon police detectives will continue to speak with potential witnesses and gather additional information in order to identify the suspect, who they say endangered the lives of neighbors in the area as well as the victim’s small children who were present, but unharmed, during the shooting.
The Brandon Police Department does not identify the victims of violent crimes.
Anyone with information on the person responsible for this crime is asked to contact the Brandon Police Department.
