Authorities arrest Michigan shooting suspect in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Authorities have arrested a Michigan man wanted on multiple charges, including homicide, on the Gulf Coast.
A joint operation between the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Gulfport Police Department resulted in the arrest of Kyvon Deandre Wells, according to Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Wells is wanted for the murder of Delayno Hudson and for the shooting of two others in a March 1 incident, Lansing police officers told WILX.
Wells was found in Gulfport around 11 a.m. Friday in the area of Pass Road and U.S. Highway 49. He was taken into custody without incident, Stilwell said. He is in custody at the Harrison County jail pending extradition back to Michigan.
He faces charges of homicide, assault with intent to murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.
