Wilson Scores 23 To Lift Longwood Over Southern Miss In CBI

FARMVILLE, VA (AP) - Jaylon Wilson had 23 points as Longwood romped past Southern Miss 90-68 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Wednesday night.
Lorenzo Phillips had 19 points for Longwood (16-17). JaShaun Smith added 12 points. Damarion Geter had 11 points for the home team.
Longwood posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.
Gabe Watson had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (20-13). Anfernee Hampton added 11 points.
