18-wheeler crashes into pick up truck, lands in ditch on Star Brandon Rd.

18-wheeler hits truck on Star Brandon Rd. Source: WLBT
By Morgan Howard | March 21, 2019 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 12:48 PM

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler and pick up truck were involved in a crash on Star Brandon Road off Hwy 18.

The two vehicles were traveling west on Star Brandon Road with the 18-wheeler following the pick up truck.

The pick-up truck driver claims she had slowed down, used her turn signal, and was turning into a residence off of Star Brandon Road.

She says the 18-wheeler tried to go around her and when she turned, the two vehicles hit.

The 18-wheeler landed in the ditch near by.

This wreck is currently under investigation. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the crash.

Star Brandon Rd. will be closed as crews work to get the truck out of the ditch.

