Two families have joined forces to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - They were strangers when they met, but now two families have joined forces to shed light on something they share in common a loved one murdered by a convicted felon with a gun.
“Yes I’m here on behalf of my son Dewan Fortner, whose life was taken by a convicted felon with a gun.”
Dewan Fortner was just 29-years-old when he was murdered. His body was discovered March 6th.
“What gets everybody is that not only did they kill him in the house but they took the body to Bolton, Mississippi and placed it behind another place.”
Police later arrested 44-year-old Cedric Taylor.
“Why do we have felons with guns? It’s illegal. There is no way that these felons, there is no excuse that these felons have guns.” Councilman Kenneth stokes said resolutely.
Taylor has been charged with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm but to the family’s surprise, the judge issued a bond and Taylor was released.
“As a convicted felon with a gun that took my son’s life he should have never been offered that bond,” Fortner said.
“I too, to be honest with you expressed my concern over how that bond was issued to let you know,” responded Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.
In the early morning hours of December 16th, 24-yr-old Brittany Green was found lying dead in this parking lot. She had been shot to death. The man charged with her murder, a convicted felon.
“He chased her. He chased her. And he murdered her,” Greens grandmother, Carolyn Kennedy said speaking at the podium.
A warrant was issued for Jason Garrett’s arrest but he has been on the run ever since.
“Jason Garrett is a convicted felon and he had a gun and that’s what he killed my granddaughter and her daughter with,” Kennedy said.
Mayor Chokwe agreed that there is a definite problem but there are some issues.
“The challenge is that because we have an open carry law, unless you know that they’re a felon. Then you can’t approach them,” he said.
