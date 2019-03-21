Ridgeland HS names new principal, athletic director

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Madison County Schools announced on Thursday the selection of a new principal and a new athletic director for Ridgeland High School.
Keith A. Fennell brings 22 years of experience in education to the principal position, 18 of which have been in administration.
“We are absolutely delighted that Mr. Fennell is joining the team at Madison County Schools,” said Madison County Schools Superintendent Kimber Halliburton. “His proven track record of leadership and developing the potential of students and faculty will be a great asset to Ridgeland. We look forward to watching Ridgeland High School continue to build on its success under the leadership of Mr. Fennell.”
Fennell, who served as principal of Starkville High School prior to joining Jackson State University in 2014, said he is honored to have this opportunity and to serve Madison County and the Ridgeland community.
“Students need to be happy, healthy and safe to develop a sense of pride that will motivate them to focus on academics and inspire them perform at their highest potential,” he said. “Our most important responsibility is to protect and advocate for our students. I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with the faculty, staff, and students of RHS and the Ridgeland community.”
Fennell also previously served as assistant principal at Northwest Rankin High School.
David White has been named athletic director and head football coach. He joins the Titans from Reno, Nevada, where he currently serves the University of Nevada football program as the coordinator of recruiting and running back coach.
Prior to Nevada, White served as the director of player development at the Army All-American Bowl and as the director of the FBU All-American Bowl for six years, evaluating and recruiting prospective U.S. Army All-American Bowl players nationwide.
“I have a strong conviction that preparation is the key to success. I emphasize the complete student-athlete, where you must balance academics with athletics. I tell my players that their leadership doesn’t disappear once they take their uniforms off, but carries over into the classroom, the community, and the rest of their life,” said White.
White’s college coaching experience follows years of national prominence as a head football coach at the high school level. In Nevada, he built the Bishop Gorman High School football program from the ground up, leading the team to victory in three conference championships. During his four-year tenure as head coach, Bishop Gorman went 30-12 overall. White coached five All-Americans and sent 38 players to play at the NCAA level.
Fennell plans to take the lead at Ridgeland High School beginning on June 1. Coach White will begin work at Ridgeland immediately.
