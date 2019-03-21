Raymond man arrested after carjacking woman in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A 48-year-old man is behind bars after a carjacking at the Stuckey’s Gas Station in Gallman, MS.
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019 around 4:00pm, the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department responded to the gas station. Upon arrival, the female victim told deputies that a man forced her out the vehicle and sped off leaving the victim on the ground nearly running over her.
Surveillance video caught the suspect forcing the woman out of the car and speeding off heading south toward Highway 51. The vehicle was a white 2015 Toyota Camry.
It was later found in the city of Crystal Springs.
Around 10:30 p.m., technology led deputies directly to the vehicle and suspect without incident.
Michael Bernard Millender of Raymond, MS was arrested for carjacking and possession of controlled substance and currently been held in the Copiah County Detention Center.
The victim only sustain minor injuries.
