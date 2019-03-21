Ole Miss tosses no-hitter, wins 25-0

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Wednesday turned into a historic day for Ole Miss baseball.
The Rebels slugged their way to a 25-0 win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, hitting six home runs while four pitchers combined to no-hit the Golden Lions.
The 25 runs are the most Ole Miss has scored in a single game since 2003, the six home runs are their most since 2000, and the team hasn’t no-hit an opponent since Russ Johnson threw a no-hitter in 1966.
On deck for the Rebels is their second SEC series of the season this weekend beginning Friday at Missouri.
