Mississippi Weekend’s Ultimate Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Sláinte, y’all.
St. Patrick’s Day might have been last weekend, but Jackson isn’t going to let that stop the party. It’s time to break out your green for one of the largest and most exciting weekends in the Capital City.
From New Orleans style second lines to all you can eat Irish breakfasts to Jackson’s very own “green Mardi Gras”. This is the 36th annual Hal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The event draws roughly 75,000 people to the Capital City and raises money for Batson Children’s Hospital.
In addition to the big parade, there is a 5K race, a pet parade, live music, and a children’s festival with a costume contest and amusement rides.
Mississippi Weekend has your ultimate guide to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in the 601.
