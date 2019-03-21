MDOT closing Highway 43 for bridge replacements

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -A bridge repair project could create headaches for commuters in Rankin and Madison counties.
MDOT has announced they will be closing Highway 43 across the Ross Barnett Reservoir this summer to replace two bridges.
MDOT officials say the safety of drivers is why they plan to close down the bridges at the end of May.
The supports underneath have been compromised and it’s more cost effective to just replace the whole thing.
A recent inspection found that the girders underneath the spans were rusted out.
Jason Scott an MDOT spokesman said, “We understand this is going to be a big inconvenience, this project is safety. The bridge is getting to a point where it’s becoming unsafe for the traveling public so we made the determination that the best cause of action was to replace these bridges.”
The cost of the project is $3.3 million.
The road closures will begin with just weekends in mid April as coffer dams are built to give construction crews a dry space to work.
“They’ll have to build coffer dams to pump the water out so they’ll have a dry space to work in so there will be multiple weekend lane closures,” said Scott.
This is a heavily traveled connector over the reservoir, 3,800 cars a day go across.
Many headed to Tommy’s Trading Post.
On a good day they can sell 10-20 thousand minnows a day to fishermen who frequent the area.
With the bridge closure, they expect a hit in their customer base and revenues.
Mark Bryant, Tommy’s maintenance man said, “Were gonna lose all the Nissan traffic that comes through here it’s gonna hurt us just other people that come through here on a normal basis. People come from Rankin county side to come fishing over here it will hurt us there.”
This bridge replacement project expected to last until the end of the summer.
