Governor signs fetal heartbeat bill into law

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law Thursday morning..
The law will prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected -- about six weeks into pregnancy.
According to the law, physicians who performs an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected could face revocation of his or her medical license. Abortions will be allowed after a fetal heartbeat is found if a pregnancy endangers a woman’s life or one of her major bodily functions.
The House and Senate both rejected efforts to allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
