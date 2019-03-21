First Alert Forecast: seasonable Thursday; mild weekend ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: Into the weekend, though more clouds will roll in Saturday, we’ll remain dry and mild. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Chances for rain begin go upward into the late Sunday; more so for Monday as a storm system drops into the region. We’ll be watching for the possibility for a few strong storms by that point in time. Behind that, expect a drop in temperatures by Tuesday as skies clear – highs will be in the lower to middle 60s; rebounding to the upper 60s by Wednesday.