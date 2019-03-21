First Alert Forecast: seasonable Thursday; mild weekend ahead

THURSDAY: Behind a weak front, our weather turn quiet and clear once again. A few patches of fog possible north of I-20 early; other than that, expect mainly sunny skies with highs rebounding to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight – clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
FRIDAY: After a cool start, expect mostly sunny skies to round out the work week. Morning 40s will give way to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours as high pressure holds firm over the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Into the weekend, though more clouds will roll in Saturday, we’ll remain dry and mild. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Chances for rain begin go upward into the late Sunday; more so for Monday as a storm system drops into the region. We’ll be watching for the possibility for a few strong storms by that point in time. Behind that, expect a drop in temperatures by Tuesday as skies clear – highs will be in the lower to middle 60s; rebounding to the upper 60s by Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.