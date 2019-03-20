Woman accused of shooting boyfriend on Jackson street

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot in the 3700 block of Northbrook Street Wednesday morning.
Officers found a 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim told officers that he was walking along the street when his girlfriend drove up and fired shots at him.
She fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed as stable.
Investigators are working to verify the woman’s identity. Charges are pending.
This investigation is ongoing.
