Two Mississippi nonprofits receive $225,000 in grants

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - BancorpSouth Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas representatives were at the Jackson Revival Center Campground Tuesday to present $225,000 in grants.
“If it weren’t for your heartfelt commitment to our community, to our citizens, to your neighbors, it wouldn’t happen. Jackson is our city and we’re proud of it,” said a Bancorp South representative.
“They truly have come alongside us and under-girded our efforts to make a difference in our community. We’re particularly happy that we’re able to provide this service in South Jackson,” said Pastor Jennifer Biard, founder of the Corporation for Global Community Development.
She said that over $200,000 of that money will help to renovate the senior living homes on the campground.
“We’re getting ready to start on the interior of the home where we will be able to take out old tubs, provide walk in showers, places to sit, grab bars to make it safe. We’ll be able to do additional renovations in the home,” she said.
The remaining $8,000 will go to Restoration Home Inc. to help with transitional housing services for recovering addicts.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson said it’s a great change that his office could not do alone.
“Our team, while they are very talented, we are not gifted enough to solve all of Jackson’s problems on our own. And so, we believe in the idea of collective genius," he said.
Pastor Jennifer Biard said the renovation projects will be finished in 3 months.
