Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, MS (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Columbus woman.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Tuesday night.
Deborah Osborne Harrell was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 332 Megan Lane in Columbus. She is believed to be driving a light blue 2005 Lincoln LS.
Her vehicle has a Louisiana license plate with the tag number being PYJ583.
Harrell is described as a white female, five-feet two-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long auburn hair and blue eyes.
According to family members, Harrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding Deborah Harrell’s location, you are asked to call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 329-5720.
