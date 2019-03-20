Mike Jones reintroduced at MC

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - “Never say never.”
It’s how Mike Jones began his reintroduction as the men’s basketball coach at Mississippi College Wednesday. The longtime coach announced his return to the team for a third stint earlier this week.
“Never did I think I would be back in this position,” Jones told WLBT.com. “You never know what’s going to happen in your life.”
The upcoming 2019-2020 season will be Jones’ 17th at Mississippi College, where he’s amassed a school record 332 wins over two coaching stints (1988-2002 and 2006-2008).
Jones repleaces Don Lofton, who will remain with the team as an assistant coach.
“We have a great relationship,” Jones said of Lofton, his longtime assistant coach. “Don Lofton is a great man. He’s a great recruiter. He does a great job coaching, so I’m looking forward to our relationship. That never will change.”
Jones says he doesn’t have any worries about being out of coaching for so long.
“You’ve still got to run, jump, and shoot," said Jones. “And guard and rebound and do all of those (things). I’m looking forward to that challenge.”
