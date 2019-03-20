First Alert Forecast: chilly start, seasonable finish Wednesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our quiet weather pattern will persist into Friday, to round out the work and school week. Expect highs to top out near 70­°. Into the weekend, though more clouds will roll in Saturday, we’ll remain dry and mild. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Chances for rain begin go upward into the late Sunday, through Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be watching for the possibility for a few strong storms by that point in time.