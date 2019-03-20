First Alert Forecast: chilly start, seasonable finish Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: The first day of Spring will feature “spring-like” weather – expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our average high is 70°. Overnight, a weak disturbance will kick up clouds and a few showers – but most won’t notice much change.
THURSDAY: A weak front will spark a chance for a few showers moving through the region to start off the day amid variably cloudy skies. By late morning, sunshine will re-emerge as highs attempt to rebound into the middle to upper 60s into the afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our quiet weather pattern will persist into Friday, to round out the work and school week. Expect highs to top out near 70°. Into the weekend, though more clouds will roll in Saturday, we’ll remain dry and mild. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Chances for rain begin go upward into the late Sunday, through Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be watching for the possibility for a few strong storms by that point in time.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.