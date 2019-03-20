Donors wanted to help Mississippi Red Cross win up to $25,000 in grant money

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Region American Red Cross is competing in A Community Thrives, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, a fundraising program on CrowdRise by GoFundMe.
A Community Thrives is a nationwide program that is focused on helping organizations by shining a national spotlight on their community building initiatives. The Red Cross has the opportunity to be awarded up to $1 million in available project-based grants to help fund its Sound the Alarm program and others for 2019.
This spring, the Red Cross needs help from the community to install 100,000 free smoke alarms and raise funds for lifesaving services during Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events. Every day, seven people die in home fires and the Red Cross wants to prevent these needless tragedies.
Volunteers work alongside fire departments and other local groups, canvassing at-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, educate families about fire prevention and safety, and fundraise for this lifesaving mission.
A Community Thrives launched on CrowdRise Monday, March 18, 2019 and will continue through Friday, April 12, 2019 at noon.
To help the Mississippi Region American Red Cross be awarded A Community Thrives grant, visit the region’s CrowdRise page at https://www.crowdrise.com/american-red-cross-of-mississippi. A gift of just $15 can help provide one smoke alarm.
For more information, please visit redcross.org.
