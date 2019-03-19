Pearl PD looking for men who used counterfeit check to buy $2K worth of merchandise

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people who used a counterfeit check to buy $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local business.
The crime happened on February 15th as two men are seen on surveillance camera walking into a local business and purchasing the items, including two televisions.
At a later date, the woman and man returned one of the televisions for cash.
On both occasions, the suspects can be seen driving a white Ford F-150.
If you recognize any of these individuals, please call Pearl police or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
