Pearl PD looking for men who used counterfeit check to buy $2K worth of merchandise

By Morgan Howard | March 19, 2019 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:08 AM

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people who used a counterfeit check to buy $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local business.

The crime happened on February 15th as two men are seen on surveillance camera walking into a local business and purchasing the items, including two televisions.

At a later date, the woman and man returned one of the televisions for cash.

On both occasions, the suspects can be seen driving a white Ford F-150.

If you recognize any of these individuals, please call Pearl police or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

You can also use your phone to submit a tip online here.

