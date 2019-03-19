Neshoba Co. police investigating bank robbery, school bomb threats

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Choctaw Tribal Police had their hands full Wednesday, investigating a bank robbery and school bomb threats that happened around the same time.
According to WTOK, the robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Trustmark Bank - Choctaw Branch, located at the Choctaw Town Center.
The suspect left the scene on foot, which forced the lockdown of nearby tribal schools. Choctaw police have apprehended the suspect and an accomplice.
The robbery is under investigation. Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.
Two other Choctaw Tribal elementary schools were placed on lockdown around the same time when bomb threats were called in to the school main offices.
Per protocol, both schools were immediately evacuated and students bused to a secondary location, where parents were allowed to pick up their children.
Parents and tribal officials were notified of the incident. CPD has done a search of both campuses.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the schools were no longer under lockdown.
The incident is under investigation. Student and staff safety are the number one priority and therefore all threats are taken seriously.
Authorities haven’t confirmed if the bomb threats are directly connected to the bank robbery.
