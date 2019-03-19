List of 37 clergy members accused of sexual abuse released by Catholic Diocese of Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Jackson has released the names of clergy members it says have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.
Thomas Boyce Born: 1941 Ordained: 1966 Current Status: Removed 2002; Deceased 2002 Assignments: St. Mary, Batesville; St. Jude, Pearl; All Saints, Belzoni; St. Michael, Vicksburg; St. Peter, Jackson; St. Alphonsus, Ocean Springs Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1972-1973 – Jackson Date(s) abuse was reported: 2002
George Broussard Born: 1935 Ordained: 1966 Current Status: Left Ministry 1975; Deceased 2007 Assignments: St. Clare, Waveland; St. Peter, Jackson; Diocesan Chancellor; St. John, Gulfport Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1969-1974 – multiple locations Date(s) abuse was reported: 2002
Paul Canonici Born: 1927 Ordained: 1957 Current Status: Retired 1998; removed from ministry – 2002 Assignments: St. Joseph School, Jackson/Madison; St. Francis, Madison; Superintendent of Education; St. Joseph, Starkville; St. Joseph, Gluckstadt Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1983 – Madison area Date(s) abuse was reported: 1997
Nelius Downing Born: 1883 Ordained: 1914 Current Status: Deceased prior to accusation Assignments: Sacred Heart, Canton; St. Patrick, Meridian; St. Mary, Natchez; Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis; St. Elizabeth, Clarksdale; St. Michael, Biloxi; Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1939 – Meridian Date(s) abuse was reported: 2002
Bernard Haddican Born: 1933 Ordained: 1960 Current Status: Retired 1991; Deceased 1996 Assignments: Sacred Heart, Rosedale; Our Lady of Victories, Cleveland; St. Elizabeth, Clarksdale; St. Michael, Vicksburg; St. Mary, Shelby; St. John, Oxford; St. Joseph, Greenville; St. Richard, Jackson; Sacred Heart, Hattiesburg; Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis; St. Mary, Natchez Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1964-84 – multiple locations Date(s) abuse was reported: 1998/2002
Kenneth Harris Born: 1912 Ordained: 1940 Current Status: Excardinated to Steubenville Diocese 1955; Deceased prior to accusation 1964 Assignments: St. Joseph, Greenville; St. James, Leland; St. Bernardine, San Berardino, CA; St. Mary, Natchez, Sacred Heart, Hattiesburg; St. Paul, Vicksburg; St. Teresa, Chatawa Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1951 – Steubenville, Ohio Date(s) abuse was reported: 1998/2003
Michael IrwinBorn: 1943 Ordained: 1970 Current Status: Deceased prior to accusation 1993 Assignments: St. Mary, Natchez; St. Paul, Vicksburg Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1975 – Vicksburg Date(s) abuse was reported: 2005
James Kircher Born: 1931 Ordained: 1963 Current Status: Removed from ministry 1987; Deceased 2007 Assignments: St. Benedict/ Immaculate Conception, Indianola; Sacred Heart, Canton; St. Mary, Shelby; St. Therese, Jackson; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lumberton (Seneca); Immaculate Heart of Mary, Greenwood; St. Paul, Vicksburg Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1978-82 – multiple locations Date(s) abuse was reported: 1986/2002
John Leonard Born: 1920 Ordained: 1948 Current Status: Deceased prior to accusation 2003 Assignments: St. Paul, Vicksburg; St. Francis, Shaw; St. Mary, Batesville; St. John, Sardis; Our Lady of Victories, Cleveland; All Saints, Belzoni; St. Mary, Yazoo City; Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1952-56 – Bay St. Louis Date(s) abuse was reported: 2004
Paul Madden Born: 1946 Ordained: 1970Current Status: Retired; Incardinated in diocese in Peru Assignments: Society of St. James, Peru; St. John, Crystal Springs; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Saltillo, Mexico; St. Mary, Natchez; Holy Family, Jackson; St. Alphonsus, Ocean Springs Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1973 – Ireland Date(s) abuse was reported: 1993
Robert Olivier Born: 1930 Ordained: 1957 Current Status: removed from ministry 2006 Assignments: St. Joseph, Gluckstadt; St. Peter, Jackson; St. Therese, Jackson; St. Joseph, Greenville; Sacred Heart, Hattiesburg Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1957-59 – Hattiesburg Date(s) abuse was reported: 2006
Francis Reid Born: 1925 Ordained: 1948 Current Status: Left ministry in 1970s; Deceased 1993 Assignments: St. Peter, Jackson; St. Joseph, Greenville; Assistant Chancellor; St. Jude, Pearl; St. James, Leland Date(s) of alleged abuse:1963-65 – Leland Date(s) abuse was reported: 2014
Kevin Reid Born: 1934 Ordained: 1958 Current Status: Left ministry in 1976; Deceased Assignments: Holy Trinity, Columbia; Our Lady of Fatima, Biloxi; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Greenwood; Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. LouisDate(s) of alleged abuse:1961-66 – Bay St. LouisDate(s) abuse was reported: 2002
Ivan SiekmanBorn: 1946 Ordained: 1975 Current Status: Left ministry 1990; Faculties removed 2003 Assignments: Sacred Heart, Biloxi Date(s) of alleged abuse:1972-73 – Bay St. Louis Date(s) abuse was reported: 2003
Jack Smith Born: 1941 Ordained: 1970 Current Status: Deceased prior to accusations Assignments: St. Michael, Vicksburg; Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis; St. Joseph, Starkville; St. Alphonsus, Ocean Springs; St. Joseph, Greenville Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1972 – 1980 multiple sites Date(s) abuse was reported: 2003
James Taylor Born: 1927 Ordained: 1954 Current Status: Retired prior to accusation; Deceased Assignments: St. Mary, Woolmarket; St. Peter, Bassfield; Immaculate Conception, Laurel; St. Michael, Forest; St. Joseph, Woodville; St. Joseph, Greenville; St. Therese, Jackson; St. Paul, Vicksburg; Our Lady of the Gulf, Bay St. Louis; St. Mary, Yazoo City; Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Biloxi; St. Mary, Jackson Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1962 – Woodville Date(s) abuse was reported: 1998
Thomas Williams Born: 1913 Ordained: 1940 Current Status: Deceased prior to accusation 1983 Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Biloxi; St. John, Gulfport; St. Francis, Brookhaven; St. Paul, Pass Christian; St. Mary, Natchez; St. Paul, Vicksburg Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1958 – Gulfport Date(s) abuse was reported: 2002/2012
Daniel O’Hanlon – Diocese of Springfield, Ill.Born: 1897 Ordained: 1923 Current Status: Deceased prior to accusation 1969 Assignments: St. Michael, Biloxi; St. Charles Borromeo, Picayune; St. Mary, Jackson Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1966-67 – Biloxi Date(s) abuse was reported: 1993/2002
Richard Caldwell Born: 1957 Ordained: 2016 Current Status: removed from ministry 2018 Assignments: St. Mary, VicksburgDate(s) of alleged abuse: 1981 – Vicksburg Date(s) abuse was reported: 2018
Cuthbert Bender, Order of St. BenedictBorn: 1913 Ordained: 1938Current Status: Deceased prior to accusation 1968 Assignments: Annunciation, Columbus; St. James, Tupelo; St. Francis, Aberdeen; St. Teresa, Chatawa Date(s) of alleged abuse: late 1950s – Aberdeen areaDate(s) abuse was reported: 2008
Tim Crowley, Congregation of the Holy Spirit Born: 1917 Ordained: 1939 Current Status: Deceased prior to accusation Assignments: St. Paul, Vicksburg; St. Teresa, Chatawa Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1968 – Chatawa Date(s) abuse was reported: 2018
Thomas Dullard, Order of St. AugustineBorn: 1939 Ordained: 1965Current Status: removed from ministry 1974; deceasedAssignments: Christ the King, Jackson; St. Joseph School, JacksonDate(s) of alleged abuse: 1973 – JacksonDate(s) abuse was reported: 1973
Joseph Guidry, Society of the Divine WordBorn: 1926 Ordained: 1963C urrent Status: removed from ministry 2004 Assignments: Sacred Heart, Greenville; St. Gabriel, Mound BayouDate(s) of alleged abuse: 1980 – Greenville Date(s) abuse was reported: 2004
Patrick Lee, Society of the Divine Word Born: 1935 Ordained: 1967 Current Status: removed from ministry 1988 Assignments: St. Mary, Vicksburg; Immaculate Conception, Clarksdale; Sacred Heart, Greenville Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1988 – Vicksburg Date(s) abuse was reported: 1988
Vincent MacDonald, Priests of the Sacred HeartBorn: 1931 Ordained: 1958 Current Status: removed from ministry 2002; deceased 2017 Assignments: Sacred Heart, Walls Date(s) of alleged abuse: Early 1970s – Walls Date(s) abuse was reported: 2002
Peter Richardson, Glenmary Born: 1958 Ordained: 1986 Current Status: removed from Ministry 2010; Deceased 2014 Assignments: St. Francis, Aberdeen Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1987-90 – Aberdeen Date(s) abuse was reported: 2014
Gerald Swift, Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity Born: 1916 Ordained: 1946 Current Status: Deceased 2007 Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Camden; Annunciation, Kiln; Sacred Heart, Louisville Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1978 – Kosciusko Date(s) abuse was reported: 2002
Vance Thorne, Society of the Divine Word Born: 1921 Ordained: 1954 Current Status: removed from diocesan ministry 1987; Deceased 2004 Assignments: Holy Ghost, Jackson; St. Mary, Vicksburg Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1986 Date(s) abuse was reported: 1986
Brother Don Lucas, Order of Friars Minor Born: N/A Current Status: Deceased Assignments: St. Francis, Greenwood Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1998 – Greenwood Date(s) abuse was reported: 2018
Brother Paul West, Order of Friars Minor Born: N/A Current Status: removed from ministry; left the religious life Assignments: St. Francis, GreenwoodDate(s) of alleged abuse: 1993-98 – Greenwood Date(s) abuse was reported: 1998/2018
Ernest Hill, Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinit yBorn: 1922 Ordained: 1951 Current Status: suspended 1994; Deceased 2003 Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Camden; Annunciation, Kiln Date(s) of alleged abuse:1992 – Indiana Date(s) abuse was reported: 1994
Aedan Manning, Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity Born: 1937 Ordained: 1963 Current Status: retired 2002; Deceased 2008 Assignments: St. John, Crystal Springs; St. Richard, Jackson; Diocesan Tribunal, Judicial Vicar; Diocesan Director of Permanent Diaconate Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1967 – New Jersey Date(s) abuse was reported: 1991
Robert Poandl, Glenmary Born: 1941 Ordained: 1968 Current Status: removed from ministry 2010; Deceased – 2019 Assignments: St. Francis, Aberdeen Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1991 – West Virginia Date(s) abuse was reported: 2010
James Stein, Premonstratensians (Norbertines)Born: 1950 Ordained: 1986 Current Status: removed from ministry 2003 Assignments: St, Joseph School, Madison; St. Moses the Black Priory, Raymond Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1988 Date(s) abuse was reported: 2003
Vincent Watches, Society of the Divine Word Born: 1919 Ordained: 1946 Current Status: Deceased 1995 Assignments: Holy Ghost, Jackson Date(s) of alleged abuse: N/A – See Catholic Diocese of Austin’s list of accused clergy Date(s) abuse was reported: N/A
Arnulfo Arandia – Ecuador Born: 1956 Ordained: 1980 Current Status: Faculties removed 2002 Assignments: Diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry Date(s) of alleged abuse: 1988 – Dade County, Florida Date(s) abuse was reported: 2002
William Wiebler – Diocese of Davenport, Iowa Born: 1928 Ordained: 1955 Current Status: Deceased 2006 Assignments: Worked for Sacred Heart League, WallsD ate(s) of alleged abuse: 1970s & 80s – Iowa Date(s) abuse was reported: 2006
None of these men are still in active ministry.
If you have been abused by a member of the clergy or an employee of the church, we want to hear from you. Contact our Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Valerie McClellan at (601) 326-3728.
