Jackson State Football opens spring practice

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State began spring practice Tuesday, the first chance for new head coach John Hendrick to put his stamp on the Tiger program.
“Last season, I was finishing up what Coach (Tony) Hughes had done,” says Hendrick. “Now, this kind of starts the era of what I’m trying to do in the program.”
Hendrick served as the team’s interim head coach last fall after Hughes was dismissed with three games remaining. He led the team to a 2-1 record in their final three games, and was named permanent head coach following the season.
Hendrick says quarterback is the number one position battle heading into spring practice.
“We’ve got three guys competing for that job,” said Hendrick. “Derrick Ponder, Jack Strouse, and Matt Little. I’m looking forward to watching those three guys compete for the position. I’m looking for the competition to be heated, and hoping one of them steps up and decides to be the guy.”
Hendrick mentioned Ole Miss transfer D.D. Bowie as an exciting addition to the offense at wide receiver.
Hendrick discussed the changes for him, moving from the team’s defensive coordinator to head coach. Overall, he was pleased to be out on the practice field.
“i’m glad we’ve got to the ballpark,” said Hendrick. “So now, it’s back to coaching, and that makes it regular.”
