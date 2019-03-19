Five Greenville men arrested by FBI on federal gun charges

GREENVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Five Greenville men were taken into custody by law enforcement on Tuesday, after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of felon in possession of a weapon.
Three of the five are additionally charged with drug trafficking and related weapons charges.
Forty-one-year-old Ted Bell, 39-year-old Henry Brown, 29-year-old Cornelius K. Harris, 34-year-old George Jefferson and 35-year-old Lonnie Nalls were all taken into custody by law enforcement.
Bell is charged in a four count indictment with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession with intent to distribute – marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in relation to and in furtherance of drug trafficking. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
Brown is charged in a three count indictment with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession with intent to distribute – cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in relation to and in furtherance of drug trafficking. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2.5 million.
Jefferson is charged in a three count indictment with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession with intent to distribute – marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in relation to and in furtherance of drug trafficking. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
Harris and Nalls are each charged in a one count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, they each face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
All five individuals made initial appearances before a judge, who ordered that Bell, Harris, Jefferson and Nalls be held pending Detention Hearings, set for Thursday, March 21.
