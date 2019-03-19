First Alert Forecast: seasonable week continues

TUESDAY: A quiet, cool start to your Tuesday – expect mostly sunny skies around; a cool northeast breeze will keep highs in the check a bit through the day. Temperatures will work their way to the lower to middle 60s through the afternoon hours. Overnight, clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop quickly, to the upper 30s to near 40°
WEDNESDAY: The first day of Spring will feature “spring-like” weather – expect mostly sunny skies with highs the middle to upper 60s; pretty nice, while slightly below average for the beginning of the season. Our average high is 70°. Overnight, a weak disturbance will kick up clouds and a few showers – but most won’t notice much change.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weak disturbance will keep a chance for a shower emerges early Thursday morning – otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gradual warming trend pushes highs in the 70s into the weekend. Shower chances look to hold off until Sunday into Monday as a system drops into the region – ushering a cooler air mass by mid-next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
