Ellisville bank robbery suspect arrested in TN

MEMPHIS, TN (WDAM) - The suspect accused of robbing a bank in Ellisville on Monday has been taken into custody in Memphis, TN, according to officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Ellisville police said Clifford Randall Montague robbed the Bancorp South Bank on Hill Street just after noon and got away with several thousand dollars in cash. No one was harmed during the robbery, EPD officials said.
Investigators have linked Montague with two other robberies in Florida. Additionally, investigators with the Jones County Sheriff Department, found paperwork linked to Montague’s vehicle in SoSo. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen from Pensacola, Florida. It was placed on the NCIC list and found on March 19th in Memphis.
According to JCSO officials, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the case.
