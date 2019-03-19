Elizabeth Warren backs new flag for Mississippi

March 18, 2019 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 9:25 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren supports a new flag for Mississippi, which is the only state to have Confederate imagery on it.

Warren made the comment Monday at a CNN town hall broadcast from Jackson, the state’s capital, in the middle of a three-day swing through the South. The Mississippi state flag’s use of a Confederate battle emblem was legally challenged in 2017, but the Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

The Massachusetts senator gave a succinct answer to the appreciative crowd in Mississippi when asked about the state flag: “Yes,” Warren said, the state should choose a new one.

