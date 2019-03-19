Driver ejected from farm tractor after being hit by car in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A two-car accident involving a small farm tractor and an Oldsmobile Delta 88 sent two people to the hospital.
The wreck happened on MS-18 and Berry Road in Hinds County around 7 p.m. Monday afternoon.
According to MHP, preliminary reports indicate that a small farm tractor was traveling westbound when it was hit from behind by an Oldsmobile Delta 88 that was also traveling westbound.
The impact caused the driver of the tractor to be ejected from the vehicle. He was then transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.
The driver of the car was also taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.