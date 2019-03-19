Brookhaven man arrested at car wash, charged after threatening comment posted to Facebook

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man was arrested at a car wash on March 13th.
Lionel Jackson had a stolen glock handgun and a high capacity magazine inside of his car.
The officer approached the man because of the loud music blaring from his car.
The Brookhaven Police Department said they had numerous complaints at this same car wash for loud music and drug activity.
According to the Brookhaven Police Department, officers used great restraint in dealing with the irate man until they got him into custody.
The video of the incident was posted on Facebook and one comment on the post was brought to the attention of the Brookhaven Police Department and they charged Jackson with obscene and threatening communications.
The comment on the Facebook video was posted by Lionel Jackson and said "I’ll kill one of **** police, that **** was wrong...Please come **** with me for use to we shouldn’t took that *** keep letting white people do this to us we down...real ****!! ****What they say...Black 4 life,say that!!!!!!!!!!###!!!!!
The Brookhaven Police Department and Chief Collins said “They will not tolerate the threat of harm to a police officer or their families”.
