92-year-old man drowns while fishing in Simpson Co.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A 92-year-old man drowned while fishing in a Simpson County pond Sunday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. on March 17th, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding missing 92-year-old Robert Devine who was fishing at a pond on Buddy Jones Road.
When deputies arrived, they found Devine approximately 20 feet from shore.
A Simpson County Deputy then went into the water, rescued Devine and life saving measures began on the man.
Devine was transported to Simpson General Hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead.
