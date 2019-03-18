12-year-old boy attacked by six dogs in Winona

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after half a dozen dogs, believed to be pit bulls, mauled him in Winona.
According to Montgomery County Sheriff Bubba Nix, the vicious attack happened Friday afternoon.
The child was riding his bike along Sawyer Road when the pack of dogs mauled him.
A passerby and his son who the attack quickly got out of their car and fought the dogs off.
The boy was airlifted to Jackson, where he is currently in the intensive care unit.
Sheriff Nix said the child has a long road to recovery.
The owner of the animals will not face charges because the county does not have a dog ordinance, according to Sheriff Nix.
All six animals were captured and euthanized.
