15-year-old arrested after armed robbery, carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a 15-year-old for his involvement in an armed carjacking that happened on Lakeover Road.
Investigators have charged 15-year-old Fredrica Bronson, Jr. with two counts of armed robbery of an individual and one count of armed carjacking.
Bronson has been charged as an adult. He remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
27-year-old Audranna Champion was arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in the incident that happened March 8 where a red Ford pickup truck was taken from a couple, along with some personal items.
Additional arrests are expected as this investigation is ongoing.
