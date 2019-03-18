15-year-old arrested after armed robbery, carjacking in Jackson

15-year-old arrested after armed robbery, carjacking in Jackson
One arrested after armed carjacking; Source: WLBT
By Waverly McCarthy | March 18, 2019 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 11:17 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a 15-year-old for his involvement in an armed carjacking that happened on Lakeover Road.

RELATED: Armed carjackers take off with couple’s truck on Lakeover Rd. in Jackson

Investigators have charged 15-year-old Fredrica Bronson, Jr. with two counts of armed robbery of an individual and one count of armed carjacking.

Bronson has been charged as an adult. He remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

27-year-old Audranna Champion was arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in the incident that happened March 8 where a red Ford pickup truck was taken from a couple, along with some personal items.

27-year-old Audranna Champion arrested and charged with armed robbery and carjacking; Source: JPD
27-year-old Audranna Champion arrested and charged with armed robbery and carjacking; Source: JPD

[ Woman arrested after armed robbery, carjacking in Jackson ]

Additional arrests are expected as this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.