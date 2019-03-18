Volunteers needed for hearing loss study at UMMC

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The MIND Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center is looking for volunteers to participate in an ACHIEVE healthy aging study.
ACHIEVE stands for Aging and Cognitive Health Evaluation in Elders. Volunteers must be between the ages of 70 to 84.
The MIND Center is one of four centers in the country doing the study. Researchers are trying to learn more about treatments that may promote healthy aging and cognitive health in older adults.
Other requirements for the study are participants must be free of dementia, have a hearing loss, have not used a hearing aid in the past year and must be willing to make all study visits to the MIND Center at UMMC.
Participants will be randomly selected to either the successful aging education program or the hearing program at the end of the study.
For more information call Tamikia Washington at 601-984-6654 or send an email to MINDResearchClinic@umc.edu
