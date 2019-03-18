Town sues over Flintstones themed house, calls it a ‘highly visible eyesore’

(WLBT) - The San Francisco town of Hillsborough has filed a lawsuit against a Flintstones themed house, claiming it is a “public nuisance.”
According to NBC Bay Area, the home, which features large dinosaurs and a statue of Fred Flintstone, can be seen from the interstate.
“Because the landscaping improvements create a highly visible eyesore and are out of keeping with community standards, the decision and order required that they be removed by Dec. 5, 2018,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also says that the homeowner never received permission to put up the dinosaurs, as well as other yard decorations.
After not removing the objects, the permitting department fined Fang $200 which she has since paid.
According to the lawsuit, the dinosaurs and other yard items are the only things that need to be removed from Fang’s yard.
The “Flintstones House” was built in 1976 by architect William Nicholson and sold for $2,800,000 in 2017.
It was constructed by spraying shotcrete onto steel rebar and mesh frames over inflated aeronautical balloons.
